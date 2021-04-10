Condolences to UK over passing of Prince Philip
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 10 sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland over the death of her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Floral tributes in memory of Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace in London, the UK, on April 9. (Source: Xinhua/VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also cabled a message of condolences to PM Boris Johnson.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his condolences to Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab.
Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99./.