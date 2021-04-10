Politics Honorary Consul in Italy believes in Vietnam’s new leadership Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino, Italy Sandra Scagliotti has said Vietnam’s new leadership will build on achievements in the past tenure, continue with reform and affirm Vietnam’s role and stature on international arena.

Politics Italian official: Vietnam, Italy could work on fields of shared interest Vietnam, in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and Italy – in its role as Chair of the G20 and Co-Chair of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, could strive and work together on fields of shared interest such as trade liberalisation, climate change combat and respect of international law, said Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Manlio Di Stefano.

Politics Vietnam calls for int'l efforts to prevent violence, promote dialogue in Myanmar Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations, has called on the international community to make constructive contributions to help Myanmar prevent violence, promote an environment conducive to dialogue and reconciliation while respecting the country's principles of independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity.

Politics 14th National Assembly makes significant impression The 14th National Assembly from 2016 to 2021 ended with significant imprints made that were highly valued by voters.