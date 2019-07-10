An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas) and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) jointly held a conference in Hanoi on July 9 to discuss the application of digital technology in the garment sector.The event aimed to introduce advanced technology in the sector and share knowledge between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) as well as Asian countries, thus fostering their cooperation in the field.Truong Van Cam, Vitas Vice President said that the Fourth Industrial Revolution and popular applications of automation, Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence have created challenges and opportunities for apparel sector.He explained that the automation technology has resulted in a reduction in the number of direct labourers, while the data connection will help promote green production, saving natural resources and reducing inventory.The application of 3D printing technology allows the production of products suitable to each consumer, satisfying the demand of users, he said.Cam added that higher labour productivity will help improve incomes for workers, helping the sector make breakthroughs.Participants at the event held that Industry 4.0 with the use of robots and artificial intelligence will drive production and manufacturing to countries with developed industry.Within the conference framework, delegates are scheduled to visit Bao Minh apparel factory in northern Nam Dinh province on July 10.-VNA