Conference discusses humanities in Vietnam - RoK relations
A conference was held in Hanoi on November 29 to look into the humanities in relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The conference in Hanoi on November 29. (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was held in Hanoi on November 29 to look into the humanities in relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The event, an activity marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, was held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences (NRC).
Dr Tran Thi Phuong Hoa, Deputy Director of the VASS’s Institute of History, said Vietnam and the RoK have witnessed exchanges of people, culture, and produce throughout history.
Cultural and political similarities in different historical periods have created pre-conditions for comparisons and also served as materials for academic exchanges, she noted.
Talking about the training in the Korean language and Korean studies in Vietnam, Dr. Le Thi Thu Giang, Dean of the faculty of Oriental studies at the Hanoi-based University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said the presence of the RoK in different areas is relatively popular, and that the work is currently among the most in-demand majors in Vietnam.
She recommended universities proactively seek appropriate development methods, a new mindset, a new approach, and a new orientation for the training in the Korean language and Korean studies so that Vietnam can become a centre of Korea-related training and research in the region.
The conference focused on bilateral cooperation in cultural and historical studies, education, and the settlement of social issues - marriage-based migration. Scientists also suggested measures for further promoting bilateral ties in culture, history, and education and for resolving social issues in the countries’ relations.
Also on November 29, the final round of a Korean language contest in Phu Tho province was held.
This was the second of its kind in the northern province, following the first in 2021. It was held by the Phu Tho Union of Friendship Organisations, the provincial Department of External Affairs, the provincial Radio and Television Station, the Phu Tho industrial park authority, the Hung Vuong University, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)./.