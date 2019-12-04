Environment Captive monkey released into the wild A male stump-tailed macaque, or Macaca arctoides, has been released into the wild of the Ba Na-Nui Chua nature reserve after undergoing nine days of treatment at the central city-based Truong Son Viet veterinary clinic.

Environment Two companies in Hung Yen suspended over pollution The People's Committee of Hung Yen province has suspended the operations of two local companies for their violations related to environmental protection.

Environment Policy advice project for climate resilient economic development A workshop was held in Hanoi on November 25 to launch the Project on Policy Advice for Climate Resilient Economic Development for 2019-2022.

Environment HCM City, Mekong Delta face serious land subsidence Land subsidence in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta has ranged from 0.1 to 81 centimetres in the last 10 years, according to the Water Resources Management Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.