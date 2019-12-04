Forest management conference looks at ways to improve resources protection
An official of Sin Suoi Ho village (third from left) is teaching local people on how to prevent forest fires in the northern province of Lai Chau. (Photo: VNA)
Lai Chau (VNA) - It is forecast that climate change will increase the risk of forest fires next year, therefore concerned organisations should be vigilant and prepare for fire prevention and control.
Deputy Director of the Department of Forest Management Do Trong Kim made the statement at a conference held in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on December 2.
The conference, with the participation of forest managers from 19 northern provinces and cities, aimed at discussing the forest management sector’s plan for next year, including methods to protect forests, develop them and manage forest products.
Speaking at the conference, Kim highly appreciated the sector’s efforts in overcoming difficulties at work and asked concerned organisations to improve.
They should re-check hot spots of forest destruction, destroy forest product trafficking rings and assign detailed duties for individuals and units.
Provinces and cities should cooperate to share information, especially about border areas, and provide more education about forest protection.
More training should be given to forest rangers, he said.
A total of 3,200 law violations were discovered last year, a reduction of 380 cases compared with 2017.
However, forest fires increased sharply compared with 2017.
As many as 110 forest fires were reported, an increase of 24 cases. The fires destroyed more than 607ha of forest, an increase of more than 400ha.
Son La, Lai Chau, Dien Bien and Thai Nguyen provinces are hot spots for forest fires and deforestation activities.
Next year, the Department of Forest Management will better cooperate with provinces and cities to manage and develop the forests.
More fire control equipment will be allocated to localities.
The forest management sector will also promote information technology to share information and organise raids to prevent forest destruction.
Training courses will be held to spread knowledge about new regulations on forest protection and development.
Director of the Lai Chau Forest Management Sub-department Nguyen Van Bien said that forest management sectors should work with provincial and municipal people’s committees to set up a plan for long-term development and upholding the strong points of each region./.