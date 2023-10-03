Business Dong Nai’s FDI attraction surpasses yearly plan The southern province of Dong Nai drew over 120 foreign-invested projects worth nearly 940 million USD in the first nine months of this year, surpassing the yearly plan by around 34%, said the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA) on October 3.

Videos Rubber export revenue at 1.89 billion USD Vietnam posted revenue of 1.89 billion USD from the export of 1.42 million tonnes of rubber during the first nine months of this year. Though volumes increased, there was a year-on-year fall of 17.4% in value.

Business Hundreds of foreign investors arrive to explore Vietnam's investment opportunities More than 150 international investors attended the Investor Conference 2023 hosted by VinaCapital Group on October 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Hanoi’s industrial production sailing through difficulties Hanoi’s Industrial Production Index (IIP) in September rose by 0.7% from the previous month and 3.5% year-on-year, the Hanoi Statistical Office reported.