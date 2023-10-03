Conference promotes strength, potential of Cao Bang
A conference was held in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the advantages and development potential of the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.
Delegates cut the ribbon to kick off the conference. (Photo: baocaobang.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was held in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the advantages and development potential of the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.
The event, jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of Cao Bang, drew representatives of ministries, sectors and agencies as well as ambassadors of some countries and leaders of foreign organisations and business associations.
Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc said that the conference aims to promote the image, potential and strength of Cao Bang to foreign representative offices in Vietnam as well as international organisations and foreign businesses, thus attracting more investment in the province and helping it expand international integration.
This is also part of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen economic diplomacy, said the official.
Deputy FM Ngoc pledged that the ministry will continue to act as a bridge connecting localities and businesses of Vietnam and foreign partners.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bang Hoang Xuan Anh said that advantage and potential of Cao Bang include border economy, tourism and agriculture.
Cao Bang is still a poor locality with many difficulties and small-scale production as well as inadequate growth of tourism and service sectors, and modest human resources. Anh expressed his hope that participants will give their opinions on how to boost he locality’s investment cooperation with partners, thus contributing to turning the locality into a destination for investors.
Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KOCHAM) Chairman Hong Sun said that although Cao Bang has many advantages, including the Ban Gioc Waterfall, one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world, Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark, as well as strengths in border economy and agriculture.
However, businesses have faced difficulty in investing in the far-flung localities due to poor transport infrastructure system, he said, noting that currently, no businesses from the Republic of Korea have invested in Cao Bang.
He advised the locality to focus on improving its infrastructure system, especially transport system to facilitate investment activities.
Participants discussed measures to draw more resources for socioeconomic development of Cao Bang in a sustainable manner.
The People’s Committee of Cao Bang signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with KOCHAM. (Photo: baocaobang.vn)At the event, the People’s Committee of Cao Bang signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with KOCHAM./.