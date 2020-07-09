Business Teleconference seeks ways to bring Vietnamese consumer goods to China An online conference took place on July 9 to support Vietnamese businesses in exporting consumer goods to the Chinese market and seeking cooperation opportunities wiht their peers in Zhejiang province of China.

Business Shrimp exports to surge as year-end demand increase in the offing Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Vietnam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Most local investment funds suffer losses Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.