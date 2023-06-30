Conference shares experience in promoting Internet governance
The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the VNNIC Internet Conference 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City on June 30, focusing on sharing experience in effective Internet governance.
Participants visit booths at the VNNIC Internet Conference 2023 (Photo: VNA)
According to the VNNIC, the ratio of Internet users in Vietnam in 2023 is 79.1%, while that of application of IPv6 - the latest IP protocol currently is 57.3%, ranking 10th in the world.
The Internet has become an essential part of social life and an important infrastructure of the economy, a crucial factor in promoting the national industrialisation and modernisation, and an important element of the digital transformation process.
Internet technology is developing strongly with the introduction of new technologies such as internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, 5G/6G, and big data.
VNNIC Director Nguyen Hong Thang said that current requirements for Internet governance include mastering technology and codes of conduct and strengthening the engagement of all parties to form effective ecosystems of State agencies, organisations, businesses and users towards a modern, smart, safe and sustainable Internet system.
Internet governance must bring values to users and the whole society, he said.
Participants at the event focused on discussing Internet development vision; solutions to ensure the quality, safety and sustainability of Vietnam's Internet system in order to match the global trend and with Vietnam's development situation; new technologies and experience in implementation of new technologies and techniques for new-generation Internet development.
Dean Samuels, Chief Technologist for ASEAN at Amazon Web Services (AWS) - a provider of cloud computing services, said that in the recent 12 years, the availability of cloud computing services has changed dramatically, as the amount of collected data and the demand for data storage is huge.
Over time, the majority of enterprise data will have to be stored in the cloud, he said, stressing the need to seek methods to store data safely, enabling the effective exploitation and use, he said.
Participants also discussed measures to build “clean” and safe Internet as well as the protection of users.
Themed “Internet governance in smart era,” the conference gave a chance for the Vietnamese enterprises to connect with foreign Internet experts, organisations, businesses as well as leading ICT firms in the world./.