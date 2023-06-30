Sci-Tech Vietnam-Australia Innovation Partnership Day takes place in Hanoi The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Australia's national science agency – CSIRO - on June 30 organised a “Vietnam-Australia Innovation Partnership Day” in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech HCM City, Australia’s CSIRO discuss growth directions for sci-tech, innovation cooperation Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc received Jonathan Law, executive director of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), in the southern metropolis on June 29, to discuss orientations for promoting cooperation between the two sides.

Sci-Tech Workshop on experimenting, modeling carbon capture, use, storage The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) and the Smart Geophysics Solutions JSC (SGS) on June 28 jointly in Hanoi an international scientific workshop on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) experiment and modeling.

Sci-Tech Handbook on digital transformation for SMEs introduced A handbook on digital transformation for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food processing and distribution sector was introduced at a press conference held in Hanoi on June 28.