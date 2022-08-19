An international conference and exhibition on waste treatment solutions and technologies in urban cities in Vietnam will take place in the central city of Da Nang from August 25-26. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang, August 19 (VNA) – An international conference and exhibition on waste treatment solutions and technologies in urban cities in Vietnam will take place in the central city of Da Dang from August 25-26.



The event aims to introduce advanced and environmentally friendly solid waste treatment solutions and technologies as well as promote circular economic models, green growth and sustainable development in urban areas.

It will gather more than 20 speakers who are policymakers, managers, scientists and representatives of enterprises engaging in the field of environment.



The exhibition will feature 35 booths that will display modern urban waste collection, transportation and treatment equipment and technologies of many domestic and foreign enterprises.



Other activities will be held on the sideline of the event, including an exhibition of children’s paintings on environmental issues, recycling waste collection and a gift giving festival.

Da Nang city accelerates the treatment of urban waste. (Photo: VNA)

The event will offer an opportunity for relevant units to have an overview of new policies, the real situation of waste management and treatment, helping investors and the community to have better understanding about the issue, according to the organisers.



It will be also a chance for Da Nang to strengthen resources and attract investment from the private and foreign sectors in the classification, collection and treatment of solid waste, contributing to the effective implementation of "Building Da Nang - an environmental city" project./.