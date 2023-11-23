Business Ministries, SBV requested to boost corporate bond, real estate markets: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged greater efforts to promote credit access, thus boosting corporate bond and real estate markets in a safe, healthy and sustainable fashion.

Business Transactions worth from 400 million VND to be reported to state bank Transactions with a value of 400 million VND ($16,520)or more must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, 2023, according to a new regulation.

Business Russia’s Kaluga region suggested to cooperate with Vietnam localities in manufacturing projects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 23 had a meeting with a delegation of Russia’s Kaluga oblast led by its Governor Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha and suggested the Russian oblast to cooperate with Vietnamese localities in manufacturing projects as well as traditional fields of cooperation.

Business Observing sanitary, phytosanitary regulations crucial to agricultural exports: conference Participants at a conference in Hanoi on November 23 were provided with updates on commitments to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) regulations in free trade agreements between Vietnam and member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).