Congratulations on Japanese Emperor’s birthday
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday on February 23.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday on February 23.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue sent congratulatory messages to Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Hosoda Hiroyuki and President of the House of Councillors Santo Akiko.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son congratulated Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa.
Naruhito became the 126th Emperor of Japan on May 1, 2019, starting the new imperial era of Reiwa.
Vietnam and Japan established diplomatic ties on September 21, 1973./.