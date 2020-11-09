Politics Vietnam ensures absolute security for 37th ASEAN Summit: Official Work to ensure security and health at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings has been implemented in a comprehensive and urgent manner, according to Chief of the Office at the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. To An Xo.

Politics HCM City get-together marks Cambodian Independence Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 9 to mark Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day.

Politics 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings on horizon The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, slated for November 12-15, are the most important activity of ASEAN this year, attracting widespread attention both inside and outside of the region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, Nguyen Quoc Dung, said on November 9.

Politics Finance Minister questioned at NA sitting Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung was grilled about finance and budget-related issues within his remit during the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting on November 9.