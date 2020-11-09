Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a message of greetings to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2020).
In his message, the top leader said Vietnam treasures the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia, and the mutual support between the two countries from the past up to the present.
He expressed his belief that the two nations will continue to work together to overcome difficulties and further promote the cooperation and friendship for the sake of their people as well as peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
On the occasion, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee has also sent its congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).
In the congratulatory message, it wrote the Vietnamese Party, State and people congratulate Cambodia on its great and important achievements across fields in recent times, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vietnamese Party, State and people will do their best together with their Cambodian counterparts to maintain and reinforce the ties between the CPV and the CPP, as well as the relations between the two countries, for the benefits of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, it added.
On the same day, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent baskets of flowers to congratulate Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, and President of the CPP and Prime Minister Hun Sen./.