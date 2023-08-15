Congratulations to India on Independence Day
President Vo Van Thuong on August 15 sent a message of congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the 77th anniversary of India’s Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2023).
The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his congratulations to Chairman of the Council of States (upper house of the Indian parliament) Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker of the House of the People (lower house) Om Birla.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of congratulations to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar./.