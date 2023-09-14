Politics Public security minister To Lam meets Chinese officials in China Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam met with Chen Wenqing, Politburo member and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Beijing on September 14.

Politics PM receives outgoing Lao ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Politics Workshop looks into 50 years of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties A scientific workshop on Vietnam-Japan relations was held in Hanoi on September 14, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional connectivity: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional economic connection and cooperation on the basis of ensuring the principles of equality, cooperation, mutual benefit and mutual respect, in accordance with international law and the UN Chapter, towards contributing to the common development and prosperity of all countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said on September 14.