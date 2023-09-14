Congratulations to new President of Singapore
President Vo Van Thuong on September 14 sent a letter of congratulations to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as he has taken office as President of Singapore.
President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Photo: AFP)
Tharman has become the 9th President of Singapore after winning 70.4% of votes in the September 1 election. He was most recently a senior minister in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's cabinet./.