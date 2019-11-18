Congratulations to new President of Sri Lanka
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on November 18 sent a message of congratulations to Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as President of Sri Lanka.
President of Sri Lanka Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa (centre) at the swearing-in ceremony in Anuradhapura city on November 18 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Vietnam and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations in 1970. The two countries are targeting 1 billion USD in two-way trade in 2020./.