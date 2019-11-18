Politics NA passes resolution on development in ethnic, mountainous regions The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution approving the comprehensive plan on socio-economic development for ethnic minority groups, disadvantaged and mountainous regions with 89.44 percent of approval, during the ongoing eighth session in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Top leader requests prompt settlement of serious corruption cases Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong urged relevant agencies to complete dealing with serious corruption cases on schedule, while addressing a meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Vietnam strives to build more cohesive, responsive ASEAN Vietnam has chosen “Cohesive and Responsive” as the theme of the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, given the complicated developments in the region and the world that pose many challenges to multilateralism and free trade as well as the increasing non-traditional security threats.

Politics Party, President chairs steering committee on anti-corruption Party General Secretary and Head of the Central Steering Committee on corruption prevention and control Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the committee’s standing board in Hanoi on Nov. 18.