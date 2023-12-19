Congratulations to President of Egypt on re-election
President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on December 19 sent congratulations to Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his re-election as President of Egypt.
Egypt was the first country in Africa and the Middle East to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, on September 1, 1963.
Then Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh set the foundation for the two countries’ friendship as he visited Egypt for three times in 1911 and 1946, and established the Trade Office of Vietnam there in 1958.
Egypt is one of the important trading partners and potential markets of Vietnam in North Africa, with bilateral trade topping 600 million USD in 2022 and hoped to reach 1 billion USD in the near future./.