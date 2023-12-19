Politics Vietnam contributes to common success of ASEAN - Japan summit: official Vietnam actively took part in and made important contributions to the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN - Japan Friendship and Cooperation while obtaining substantive results from bilateral activities in Japan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has said.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Parties hold 10th theoretical workshop The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) held their 10th theoretical workshop in Quang Ninh province on December 19, focusing on experiences in developing culture and humans in the socialist-oriented national development process.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with RoK: NA Vice Chairman Vietnam has treasured its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK), and wants to join hands with the East Asian country to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership in all areas, making contributions to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh said on December 19.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.