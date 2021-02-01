Politics 13th National Party Congress a complete success: Top leader The 13th National Party Congress was a success and concluded two days earlier than scheduled, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a press briefing on February 1 following the congress’s closure.

Politics Press release on closing session of 13th National Party Congress The closing session of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) took place on February 1 morning under the chair of National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Building modern, extensive diplomacy: Deputy Foreign Minister Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung highlighted new and important points in Vietnam’s foreign policies in the new tenure as outlined in the documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics International friends congratulate Vietnam on 13th National Party Congress The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which took place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 1, has received many messages of congratulations from around the globe.