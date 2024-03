Workers at Woodmax Co. Ltd. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

- Strengthening linkages and cooperation between foreign-invested and domestic enterprises will contribute to promoting the sustainable development of the Vietnamese wood industry , according to insiders.Statistics from the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association ( VIFOREST ) show that in 2023, the number of FDI enterprises exporting wood and wood products accounted for only 18.8% of the total number of wood exporters in the country, but their export turnover hit 6.24 billion USD, equivalent to 47.4 % of the total of this industry.Last year, the sector attracted 57 new FDI projects worth around 300 million USD, of which Chinese-invested projects accounted for 49.1% of the total number of projects and 35.5% of the total value.Cao Thi Cam, an expert from the VIFOREST, said that an increase in activities of FDI enterprises, including export, is partly a result of new-generation free trade agreements that Vietnam is participating in, and partly thanks to the advantage of geographical location and the development of the country's wood industry ecosystem.To Xuan Phuc, a policy analyst at Forest Trends Organisation, stated that the superiority of FDI enterprises operating in the wood industry needs to be summed up and used as a foundation to create a spill-over effect to domestic firms.According to Phuc, the connection between FDI and domestic enterprises remains limited at present. Therefore, the government and wood associations need to promote the formation of a suitable institutional and policy environment to encourage the establishment of linkages and the sharing of benefits and responsibilities of the business community./.