Business HCM City improves inner-city tourism products Ho Chi Minh City is boosting investment to improve inner-city tourism products to further position its branding on domestic and international tourism maps.

Business More than 300 businesses, manufacturers to attend VGMF 2024 More than 300 domestic and foreign businesses and manufacturers will attend the Vietnam Global Manufacturing Forum 2024 (VGMF2024) to explore investment and business cooperation opportunities.

Business Tra Vinh approves 576 billion VND petroleum storage terminal project The southern province of Tra Vinh has approved an investment worth 576 billion VND (23.26 million USD) to develop a petroleum storage terminal project by the Tra Vinh Petrochemical and Energy Joint Stock Company.

Business Steel industry advised to optimise technology, save energy to promote export to EU To promote steel exports to the European Union (EU) market, Vietnam's steel manufacturers need to optimise technology, save energy, and carry out product quality standards of the EU, according to Do Nam Binh, head of the Minerals and Metallurgy Division at the Department of Industry under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).