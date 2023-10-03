Business Joint efforts needed for sustainable development of rice farming in Mekong Delta The Vietnamese agricultural sector is calling on all parties to join in the sustainable development of 1 million ha of low-emission high-quality rice production in the Mekong Delta so as to improve the quality and efficiency of the rice industry.

Business Gov't proposes to continue 2% interest rate support policy The Government has put forward a proposal to continue with the 2% interest rate support policy for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, at a recent meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Business Deposit interest rates anchored at low levels Going against the usual rule of gradual increases in the last months of a year, deposit interest rates in most banks are anchored at low levels, and even some continue to decrease.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to become national marine economic hub With advantages in terms of landscapes, developed seaports, transport infrastructure connectivity, and potential for industrial development, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is striving to become a national marine economic hub.