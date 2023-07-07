Business PV GAS to receive first imported LNG shipment Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) is expected to receive the first imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from supplier Shell on July 10.

Business Vietjet offers 77% discounted tickets on both domestic and int’l routes Budget airline Vietjet Air is offering millions of tickets with discounts up to 77% on July 7 at website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, together with 100,000 VND E-Vouchers.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on July 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,920 VND/USD on July 7, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Chile push forward trade Vietnam highly values Chile’s role and always considers Chile one of its top important partners in the region, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Sergio Narea during a reception in Hanoi on July 6.