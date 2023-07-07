Construction kicked off for 9 social housing projects in H1
Nine projects on social housing and housing for workers in industrial zones saw their construction started between January and June, expected to offer 18,768 units to the market.
A social housing project in Viet Hung Urban Area, Long Bien, Hanoi. (Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) –
The Ministry of Construction stated that up to now, 307 social housing projects in urban areas nationwide have been completed, with approximately 157,100 units and a total flooring space of nearly 8 million square meters.
Currently, the country is continuing to implement 418 projects, whose total flooring space covers 22.565 million square meters with approximately 432,400 units.
The ministry is carrying out a project on building at least 1 million units of social housing for low-income individuals, industrial workers during 2021-2030.
Data from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) showed that over 6.2 trillion VND (261.93 million USD) has so far been disbursed to around 15,000 clients qualified for loans to purchase or rent social housing, workers' housing, and build new or repair houses.
The average per capita housing area nationwide is now about 25.6 square meters./.