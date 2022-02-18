At the event (Photo: VNA)

Thai Binh (VNA) – A ceremony took place at the Lien Ha Thai industrial park in the northern province of Thai Binh’s Thai Thuy district on February 18 to begin the construction of three large-scale projects worth 240 million USD in total.



One of them is the 120-million-USD Lotes Thai Thuy Viet plant of the Taiwanese-invested LOTES Vietnam limited company. The facility produces electronic devices and machine components.



The second project is the Korean-invested Ohsung Vina limited company’s Ohsung Vina Thai Binh plant, which costs 40 million USD and makes electricity devices. The plant, spanning some 60,000 sq m of land, is expected to become operational in June this year and be fully completed in June 2024.



The third project is an 80-million-USD project on the construction and business of factories and offices for rent by the Nam Tai Group Pte. Ltd.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than said the simultaneous start of construction shows the investors’ trust in Thai Binh and their commitments to creating production values and jobs for the province, boosting the development of the local industry, service, and coastal economy.



He requested the district and related public agencies and sectors facilitate the investors in implementing their projects.



On the same day, Thai Binh’s Quynh Phu district also saw a ground-breaking ceremony of the TH Group’s clean food processing plant, which is valued at about 620 billion VND (27.16 million USD). The establishment is scheduled to become operational in early 2023./.