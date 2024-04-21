Politics Vietnamese, Chinese ministers discuss security cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam held talks with Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong in Hanoi on April 19.

Politics Vietnamese Party official receives Chinese Minister of Justice Politburo member, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 19 for He Rong, member of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Justice.

Politics Vietnamese Deputy PM, Venezuelan President hold talks Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang held talks with President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros in Caracas on April 18, as part of his ongoing official visit to the Latin American country.