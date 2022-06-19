Consultation workshops aim to boost exports to Laos, Thailand, Cambodia
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade will host a consultation workshop in the southern province of Tay Ninh on June 21 for exporters interested in the markets of Laos and Thailand.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade will host a consultation workshop in the southern province of Tay Ninh on June 21 for exporters interested in the markets of Laos and Thailand.
The hybrid event will also be held virtually on Zoom and livestreamed on Vietrade’s Facebook Fanpage.
A similar event will be held the next day to support Vietnamese businesses to export agricultural and food products to Cambodia.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s trade with Laos reached 708.2 million USD in the first five months of 2022, with Vietnam’s exports to the neighbouring country declining 11.7 percent year-on-year to 247.2 million USD.
Vietnam mostly shipped to Laos iron and steel products, vehicles and parts, machinery and accessories, fertilisers, plastics, and vegetables.
Thailand has remained among Vietnam’s top 10 trade partners for years. Data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) showed that the bilateral trade between the two countries increased seven-fold to 16.58 billion USD in 2020 from 2.31 billion USD in 2004, with annual growth averaging over 11 percent.
In the first five months of this year, the two-way trade totalled 8.57 billion USD. Vietnam’s exports to Thailand stood at 2.95 billion USD, up 15.6 percent from the same period last year, while imports valued 5.26 billion USD, up 3.5 percent year-on-year.
Thai consumers are mostly in favour of aquatic products, vegetables, cashew nuts, coffee, pepper and fruits from Vietnam.
Vietnam and Cambodia enjoyed an annual average growth of 17 percent in bilateral trade from 2016 – 2020 to reach 5.32 billion USD in 2020.
Vietnam’s exports to Cambodia was worth 4.8 billion USD in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 15.7 percent from the previous year. The figure surged by 31.2 percent in the first five months of this year to 2.6 billion USD.
Cambodia mainly imported iron and steel products, chemistry, plastics, machinery and electrical devices, processed food, confectionaries and cereal from Vietnam, while exporting to Vietnam rubber, cashew nuts and agricultural products./.