The northern province of Vinh Phuc will call for further Japanese investment at a conference to be held in Vinh Yen city on June 23, the provincial People's Committee has announced.

The car body component plant of THACO Industries, a member of Truong Hai Group, is planning to export more than 25,000 sets of KIA Carnival boots to Malaysia between 2022 and 2026.

The way people buy and consume goods has changed a great deal after the COVID-19 pandemic, and enterprises should understand this to develop suitable products, a seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City this week.

A conference will be co-held on June 23 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the British Embassy in Vietnam and the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (BritCham) to support Vietnamese enterprises to join the supply chain of British enterprises.