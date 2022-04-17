Contest reflects innovative spirit of Vietnamese youths in Russia
Various art performances of a contest for Vietnamese youths in Russia have been staged at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University).
A performance of the contest (Photo: VNA)
The contest was the first major activity of young Vietnamese people in Russia after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to mark the 91st anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the 47th anniversary of the liberation of the south of Vietnam and national reunification, and the 72nd anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties.
Lasting for more than a month, the contest attracted the participation of Vietnamese students across Russia, organisers said.
The best 16 performances staged on April 16 featured the land and people of Vietnam, as well as the innovative spirit of Vietnamese youths in Russia./.