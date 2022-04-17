Society Faulty undersea cable to slow internet speed in Vietnam The Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) undersea cable, which connects eight countries and territories in the region, is facing problems with its S1.7 section, about 910km from Southeast Asia.

Society Association plays role in fostering Vietnam-Japan friendship The Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan (AVIJ) will work to promote scientific-technological, cultural and educational cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in 2021-2023.

Videos Ninh Thuan developing modern marine economy The central southern province of Ninh Thuan has been focusing on developing its marine economy in a comprehensive, sustainable, and modern manner.

Society Year of the Tiger, talk about Mr. “Thirty” Legend has it that the tiger, also known as the “king of the jungle”, is also known as Mr. "Thirty" because every time someone hunted a tiger, it was customary for the king to give a reward of thirty francs because then there would be one less wicked beast.