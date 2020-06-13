Contest seeks digital solutions to traffic-safety education
A contest on digital technologies in traffic safety education and communication has been launched.
At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Eligible participants include anyone under 16 years old.
The Agency for Southern Affairs under the Ministry of Science and Technology in cooperation with the Centre for Young Science and Technology Development organised the contest.
The contest seeks innovative products based on the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.
Pham Xuan Da, head of the Agency for Southern Affairs, said that the contest would raise people's awareness about traffic laws and build character as well as compliance with the law.
“The candidate’s solutions should be highly practical and address demands relating to traffic safety in their locality. Their technologies to solve problems of traffic safety should be advanced. They should be creative in applying these technologies,” Da said.
The contest will receive registrations until June 20. The final round and the final awards ceremony are slated for June 27.
The contest includes two parts. In the "Initiative" part, contestants present their initiatives on communication, education, supervision and handling of traffic safety violations, as well as organisational models, safe transport solutions, traffic jams and other topics in their cities, provinces or residential areas.
In the "Product" contest, candidates submit software, information technology and traffic control systems that could be used to solve traffic problems and detect alcohol use in traffic; and improve applications to make them more convenient, with good user feedback through social media.
Tran Duc Su, deputy head of the Centre for Young Science and Technology Development, said that candidates could compose rap songs or dances to communicate traffic safety more effectively.
Da said: “The contest aims to encourage more and more people to have solutions to address traffic safety problems to protect people’s lives when travelling”./.
