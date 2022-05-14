Politics NA Chairman’s upcoming visit to contribute to Vietnam-Laos great friendship Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay an official visit to Laos on May 15-17 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Politics Zimbabwe wants to bolster multi-faceted collaboration with Vietnam: President Zimbabwe always considers Vietnam a close friend, and hopes to further develop its friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with the Southeast Asian country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has affirmed.

Politics PM receives US Secretary of State Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, now on a working visit to the US and the United Nations, received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC in May 13 morning (local time).

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 11th session wraps up The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 11th session closed on May 13 after three days of sitting, scrutinising socio-economic reports, allocation of State budget in 2021 - 2025, and investment plans for highway construction projects.