Cooperation in war consequence settlement – foundation of Vietnam-US ties
Cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the settlement of war consequences has reaped remarkable outcomes, helping to heal war wounds and increase trust between the two countries, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien told US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Hanoi on June 13.
Vietnam always prioritises and promotes the collaboration with the US in this sphere, Chien said, highlighting outstanding cooperation projects like those on dioxin decontamination at Da Nang and Bien Hoa airports, and another on improving living standards of Vietnamese disabled people in dioxin contaminated areas, among others.
Apart from cooperation in dealing with war consequence, good results have been seen in dialogues, consultations, high-level delegation exchanges, rescue operations, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and military medicine, he added.
Chien expressed his hope that the US Department of State will urge the US Congress and government to back the existing defence cooperation areas between the two countries, prioritising war consequence settlement projects, the search for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, and improving Vietnam's UN peacekeeping capacity.
The Deputy Minister affirmed that Vietnam always considers the US a leading important partner in its foreign policy, adding that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral ties have been maintained through visits by high-ranking leaders.
He used this occasion to thank the US for its donations of vaccines and medical equipment to Vietnam.
For her part, Sherman emphasised that the partnership in war consequence settlement is a foundation of the Vietnam-US relations, and highly valued their cooperation outcomes in dioxin decontamination, bomb and mine clearance and support to Vietnamese disabled people.
In the bilateral defence ties, the US will continue to help Vietnam improve its capacity in UN peacekeeping operations, she pledged./.