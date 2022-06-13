Politics Online quiz on history of Vietnam-Laos relations launched An online quiz was launched by the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information and Education on June 13, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese and Laos citizens as well as foreigners to test their knowledge about the history of the special relations between the two countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 13.

Politics NA deputies mull over draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment National Assembly deputies highlighted the need to clearly define the scale and tasks as well as create a legal foundation to ensure the efficiency of the operation and develop the family doctor model during the discussion of the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment on June 13.

Politics Vietnam, RoK working towards comprehensive strategic partnership The 5th Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) Forum for the Future took place in Hanoi on June 13 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties.