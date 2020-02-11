Coronavirus fight: MoF exempts import tax on five commodity groups
The Ministry of Finance has decided to exempt tax on the import of five commodity groups needed to fight the novel coronavirus in Vietnam.
On February 7, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung signed Decision 155/QĐ-BTC with articles allowing import tax exemption on medical masks, hand sanitiser, mask materials, disinfectant and protective clothing.
The ministry assigned the General Department of Customs to direct and guide customs units to implement the tax exemption policy for imported goods to prevent and control the epidemic.
Customs offices will carry out customs clearance for goods in the groups and work with relevant agencies to inspect and ensure the importation is for the right purposes.
The groups of goods subject to the exemption include medical masks with international harmonised system (HS) codes of 6307.90.40 and 6307.90.90, disinfectant gel or liquid hand sanitiser with HS code 3808.94.90, mask materials include non-woven fabrics and antibacterial filters; elastic bands with the regulated HS codes, disinfectants with HS codes of 3808.94.20 and 3808.94.90, protective clothing including trousers, shirts, goggles, medical masks, helmets, gloves and shoes with HS code 6210.10.90.
The decision took effect from February 7, 2020 until the end of the epidemic./.
