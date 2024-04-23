Business Vietnam - an enticing destination for foreign investors: IMF expert Vietnam is an attractive destination for foreign investors thanks to its high, stable growth, large domestic market and young, well-educated human resources, said Paulo Medas, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team to Vietnam at the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group (WB) held recently in the US.

Business More efforts needed to maintain export growth to China: Insiders Exporters should further strengthen trade connections and improve the quality of their goods to sustain export growth to China as this is no longer a "lenient" market, said insiders.

Business Banks propose raising small loan cap to 400 million VND Credit institutions have proposed to raise the cap of small loans not requiring feasible capital use plans and related person information from 100 million VND to 400 million VND (15,710 USD).