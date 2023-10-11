Business Exhibition raises public awareness of trademark protection An exhibition of genuine products of prestigious brands along with their fake versions was opened in Hanoi on October 11 by the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance (VDMS), with the aim of helping the public realise the difference between genuine and fake goods.

Business Bac Ninh opens bridge with highest steel arch in Vietnam The northern province of Bac Ninh opened Kinh Duong Vuong Bridge, which has the highest steel arch in Vietnam at present, on October 11.

Business Entrepreneurs core force in economic development: national conference President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong on October 11 called on associations and businesses to pool resources to enhance competitiveness and boost innovation to become a core force in implementing industrialisation and modernisation, and building an independent, self-reliant and prosperous economy.

Business Nikkei Asia: US President's Vietnam visit generates new investment wave US President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam last month seems to have ushered in a new era of expanded economic links between the two countries, said Japan’s Nikkei Asia, adding that a fourth boom of foreign investment in Vietnam may be in the making.