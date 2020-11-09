Corporate culture crucial to growth of businesses: Deputy PM
Developing corporate culture is a core issue and crucial to the growth of businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh told a forum on economic reconstruction in the “new normal” situation from the perspective of corporate culture which took place in Hanoi on November 8.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh attends a forum on economic reconstruction in the “new normal” situation from the perspective of corporate culture held in Hanoi on November 8. (Photo: VNA)
The forum was held by the organising committee of the campaign on building corporate culture in Vietnam (Organising Committee 248) to honour outstanding enterprises in building corporate culture in Vietnam and to mark Vietnam Corporate Culture Day (November 10).
In his remarks, Binh spoke highly of the event as it was organised at a time when the government and the entire business community are making all-out efforts to fulfill the dual goals of fighting COVID-19 and boosting economic recovery.
Over the last two decades, Vietnamese enterprises have contributed to mobilising resources for the country’s socio-economic development, maintaining its economic growth and stability, boosting exports and increasing State budget revenues.
To become prosperous, Vietnam must have a strong and sustainably developed business community, he said, adding that enterprises are the economic driver which contribute the most to the size and the growth rate of the national economy.
The COVID-19 is posing unprecedented impacts on all of the country’s social and economic aspects. From the perspective of corporate culture, the pandemic has affected consumer culture and businesses’ ethics, behaviour and social responsibility among others, Binh said.
To mitigate the pandemic’s impacts, the government has adopted various solutions and policies to support affected firms and individuals while many enterprises and organisations have backed the government’s efforts to revive the economy in the “new normal” situation. But there were no specific solutions related to corporate culture, Binh said.
He went on to say that proposals and recommendations presented at the forum will be submitted to the Prime Minister so they can be translated into reality in the near future./.