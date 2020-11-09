Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,180 VND per USD on November 9, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 6).

Business PetroVietnam fulfils 10-month exploitation plan The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) exploited an estimated 17.32 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first ten months of this year, surpassing the plan for the period by 2.3 percent.

Travel Six countries, territories participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart Businesses from six countries and territories have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Travel Mart, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.