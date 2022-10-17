Politics Experts suggest ways to enhance Vietnam-Singapore partnership Singaporean and Vietnamese experts have highlighted achievements of the Vietnam-Singapore relations so far and recommended sectors they should prioritise for cooperation in the time to come, on the occasion of the ongoing State visit to Vietnam by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob from October 16-20.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's seat at UNHRC affirms prestige in international arena Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure affirms the recognition of Vietnam's position and its effort in promoting and protecting human rights.

Politics Singaporean President’s visit to further intensify strategic partnership with Vietnam: ambassador The State visit to Vietnam from October 16 to 20 by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob aims to elevate bilateral relations and further intensify the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung.