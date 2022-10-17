Corruption cases discovered up by 40.97%: Ministry
The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) discovered 523 corruption cases by the end of September this year, an increase of 40.97% compared with the same period last year, according to the latest report of the ministry.
The report was signed by Minister To Lam and will be submitted to the National Assembly.
The MPS detected 5,117 cases of economic mismanagement, down by 36.68%.
Investigations showed that corruption, economic and smuggling crimes continue to be detected.
The report also said that violations in key economic fields included sophisticated methods and tricks, causing extensive damage./.