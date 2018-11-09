The 8th session of the 12th Party Central Committee in October (Photo: VNA)

– It is difficult to quantify how well a person sets an example, but officials and Party members are only really good examples when they do the right thing for the right reasons, not because they feel obligated to do so.President Ho Chi Minh said it is a revolutionary’s virtue to be absolutely loyal to the Party and to the people. A revolutionary must wholeheartedly work for socialism, the working class and all people.Guided by this idea, all Party documents, particularly those on the responsibility of setting examples of cadres and Party members, always mention first requirements and tasks on political ideology, in which "absolute loyalty" is always regarded as a top virtue of cadres and Party members.Freshly-issued Regulation No. 08-QDi/TW of the Politburo also requests that officials and Party members, firstly Politburo members, members of the Secretariat and members of the Party Central Committee, must set example of "absolute loyalty to the fatherland, to the people and to the Communist Party of Vietnam."The leading virtue for each official and Party member is to keep firm political will and steadfast ideology. Still today, this means to consistently adhere to the goals and ideals of the Party which are national independence and socialism, and follow the Party's ideology on the foundation of Marxism - Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought and the renewal policy of the Party.Every official and Party member must overcome all difficulties to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party and the people to serve the national interest.In a world full of changes, each cadre and Party member must further raise their political will as hostile forces unceasingly spread false rumours with the aim of causing hesitation and eroding trust in the Party.For officials and Party members, especially those holding high positions, the responsibility to set a good example means not only to master, apply and implement but also protect the fundamental principles of Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought and the guidelines, policies and laws of the Party and the State.Regulation 101-QDi/TW requires officials and Party members, especially those holding key positions at all levels, to "lead the way in implementing, popularising and protecting the Party's policies and the State’s laws".Confronting hostile forces’ sabotage schemes, every official and Party member must constantly improve their revolutionary virtue, political will and stay consistent with the goals and ideals of the Party, and promote the spirit of self criticism and criticism.Therefore, setting an example is very important for each official and Party member, contributing to raising the prestige, leadership capacity and combating capacity of the Party. - VNA