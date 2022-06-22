Nguyen Duc Chung at the court (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Court of Hanoi on June 22 lowered the prison sentence for former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung in a case related to the purchase of Redoxy-3C to treat polluted lakes in the city.



Accordingly, Chung received a jail term of only five years instead of eight years declared at the first-instance trial after the court considered his work and fulfilment of all compensations.



Along with the prison sentence of five years for stealing State secrets, Chung will spend a total of 10 years behind bars.



Chung’s two accomplices, Nguyen Truong Giang, Director of Arktic Trading and Service Co., Ltd., and Vo Tien Hung, former General Director of the Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage One Member Limited Liability Company, also got reduced sentences.



Giang was sentenced to three years in prison instead of four and a half years, while Hung will serve two and a half years instead of four years.



According to the indictment, in 2016, the Hanoi People’s Committee directed units to tackle water pollution in local rivers and lakes by seeking advanced technologies.



Chung, in his capacity as Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, selected the polluted water treatment technology of Germany's Watch Water Company, and placed an order for the production of Redoxy- 3C.



He then instructed Hung to buy the Redoxy-3C agent through Arktic, an intermediary company where Giang acted as director, with the intention of gaining personal profits.



Chung and his accomplices caused economic losses of over 36 billion VND (1.59 million USD) to the State.



He was asked to compensate 25 billion VND to fulfill his civil liability./.