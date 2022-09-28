COVID-19: 1,587 new cases recorded on September 28
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,476,908 with 1,587 new cases recorded on September 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 1,029 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,589,817. Meanwhile, there are 83 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stands at 43,147.
On September 27, an additional 33,452 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260.016,816./.