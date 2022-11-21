COVID-19: Additional 370 cases recorded on November 21
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,511,822 with 370 new cases recorded on November 21, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 113 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,607,014.
Meanwhile, there are 58 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,169.
So far, more than 263.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.