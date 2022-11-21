Health Vietnam reports 259 new COVID-19 cases There were 259 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, the lowest in the past four days, including one fatality from the south central province of Binh Thuan, reported the Health Ministry on November 19.

Health Innovative efforts needed for safe births among disadvantaged communities In the most disadvantaged communes in the northern mountainous region and Central Highlands, only 11% of ethnic minority mothers receive four antenatal check-ups - the minimum requirement.