Health Telehealth provides remote consultations for treatment of over 1800 severe COVID-19 cases Military-run telecom group Viettel announced on August 11 that medical establishments nationwide have carried out 120 consultation session for more than 1,800 severe COVID-19 cases, promptly handling and treating the patients.

Health Vietnam’s COVID-19 daily tally reaches 8,766 Vietnam reported 3,964 new cases of COVID-19 from 6am to 6:30pm on August 11, including four imported infections, bringing the daily count to 8,766.