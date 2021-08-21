COVID-19: Cambodia lifts exit, entry restrictions on Vietnamese experts
Visitors to a market in Phnom Penh have their body temperatures checked. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has lifted exit and entry restrictions on Vietnamese citizens who are employees and experts of Vietnamese firms in the country, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on August 20.
A diplomatic note on the removal, which took effect as from August 20, were sent to the Vietnamese Embassy the same day.
However, the ministry said, temporary entry restrictions as stated in diplomatic note No. 734 dated March 27, 2020, and other measures being imposed by Cambodia are still in place.
Earlier, the Cambodian side had decided to temporary ban exit and entry activities of the Vietnamese employees and experts in the country from July 18, 2021, to cope with COVID-19 spread, mainly due to the Delta variant./.