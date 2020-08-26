Singer Ngoc Khue join the collection (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on August 26 launched a photo collection with the message “You’re still beautiful when wearing face masks”.

Many celebrities in the fields of art, cinema, and football joined the collection to encourage the community to regularly wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Head of the ministry’s department for communication and emulation Nguyen Dinh Anh said wearing face masks when going out and keeping physical distance are simple but effective measures against COVID-19.

Earlier, the ministry launched the music video Vung Tin Viet Nam (Be Confident, Viet Nam) to promote the fight against the pandemic in the country.

The video is part of a communication campaign initiated and implemented by the ministry in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the theme "Niem Tin Chien Thang" (Confidence of Victory)./.






