COVID-19 cases nears 15,000 on January 23
Vietnam recorded 14,978 cases of COVID-19 during 24 hours from 4pm January 22 to 4pm January 23, including 44 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,967 cases, followed by Da Nang with 984 and Hai Phong with 724.
The national tally reached 2,141,422.
On the day, the country saw 123 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 36,719.
A total 4,157 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,804,849./.