COVID-19: Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam on March 6 ordered compulsory electronic health declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam starting from 6:00 am on March 7.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The declaration could be made on the website http://www.suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte, or at the airports before boarding.
At a meeting in Hanoi, the committee reported that Vietnam has not recorded any new infection case since February 13.
Over 14,200 people who had close contacts with or travelled through affected areas are now under medical supervision, 407 of them at hospitals, over 8,800 at other establishments and more than 5,000 at homes.
Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the application of health declarations, on paper or electronic forms, for passengers coming from or travelling through European Union member states and Cambodia, starting from 0:00 am on March 7 at all border gates.
Participants at the meeting suggested the ministry issue a document guiding quarantine at hospitals or medical establishments, designated lodging facilities or residence places scheduled for March 7.
The committee also proposed that apart from armed forces, ministries and departments should outline back-up plans for the preparation of quarantine establishments under the direction of the ministry.
The ministry added that over 98,100 people were infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 86 countries and territories as of March 6, more than 80,500 of them in all the 31 Chinese cities and provinces.
The outbreak left over 3,300 deaths in China, Italy, Iran, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the US, France, Hong Kong (China), the Philippines, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Australia, San Marino, Spain, the UK, Switzerland and Iraq./.