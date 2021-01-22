COVID-19 continues developing complicatedly in Southeast Asian nations
Indonesia’s Health Ministry announced 13,632 COVID-19 cases on January 22, bringing the total to 965,283, with the death toll adding by 250 to 27,453.
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia’s Health Ministry announced 13,632 COVID-19 cases on January 22, bringing the total to 965,283, with the death toll adding by 250 to 27,453.
According to the ministry, 8,357 more people were discharged from hospitals on the day, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 781,147.
The Indonesian government, therefore, decided to extend the current period of public activity restrictions (PPKM) for another two weeks in Java and Bali, from January 26 to February 8, as the country’s ever-increasing COVID-19 infection rate is expected to exceed the 1 million-mark in the coming days.
The country’s Health Ministry has also asked hospitals nationwide to convert 40 percent of their health service capacity for COVID-19 treatment.
It also asked all hospitals to convert 25 percent of ICU room capacity to provide ICU services to COVID-19 inpatients.
On January 22, the Philippine Department of Health reported 2,178 new cases, raising the tally to 509,887. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities increased by 20 to 10,136, and additional 250 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 467,720.
Thailand recorded additional 308 new cases, including 12 imported cases, on the same day.
The total number of infections reached 13,104, including 71 fatalities.
Meanwhile, two more infections were recorded in Laos on the day, raising the tally to 43. The country has to date reported no deaths related to the pandemic.
On the same day, Myanmar received 1.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine supplied by India to inoculate 750,000 people, the first vaccine batch delivered to the Southeast Asian country as it fights one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.
After containing the number of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic, Myanmar is now struggling with a second wave, recording more than 136,000 cases and 3,000 deaths./.
According to the ministry, 8,357 more people were discharged from hospitals on the day, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 781,147.
The Indonesian government, therefore, decided to extend the current period of public activity restrictions (PPKM) for another two weeks in Java and Bali, from January 26 to February 8, as the country’s ever-increasing COVID-19 infection rate is expected to exceed the 1 million-mark in the coming days.
The country’s Health Ministry has also asked hospitals nationwide to convert 40 percent of their health service capacity for COVID-19 treatment.
It also asked all hospitals to convert 25 percent of ICU room capacity to provide ICU services to COVID-19 inpatients.
On January 22, the Philippine Department of Health reported 2,178 new cases, raising the tally to 509,887. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities increased by 20 to 10,136, and additional 250 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 467,720.
Thailand recorded additional 308 new cases, including 12 imported cases, on the same day.
The total number of infections reached 13,104, including 71 fatalities.
Meanwhile, two more infections were recorded in Laos on the day, raising the tally to 43. The country has to date reported no deaths related to the pandemic.
On the same day, Myanmar received 1.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine supplied by India to inoculate 750,000 people, the first vaccine batch delivered to the Southeast Asian country as it fights one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.
After containing the number of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic, Myanmar is now struggling with a second wave, recording more than 136,000 cases and 3,000 deaths./.