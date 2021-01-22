World Chinese, Lao leaders seek to boost bilateral relations through phone talks General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith on January 21.

World Vietnam calls for conflict resolution in Central African Republic via dialogue Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has urged relevant parties in the Central African Republic to resolve election-related differences through dialogue and negotiation, on the basis of respecting the country’s laws and Constitution.

World Foreign experts herald Vietnam’s enhanced stature Vietnam’s foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external relations has contributed to enhancing the country’s position in the region and the world, foreign experts said.

World Indonesia, Philippines jolted by 7.1-magnitude quakes An earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck North Sulawesi on January 21 night, reported the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).