COVID-19: Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency
The Ministry of Transport has agreed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Bamboo Airways has just announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic and charter flights (Source: VNA)
Domestic airlines are allowed to transport passengers with a frequency of one flight a day on certain routes, including Hanoi-HCM City and vice versa, Hanoi-Da Nang, Hanoi-Phu Quoc and vice versa; HCM City-Da Nang, HCM City-Phu Quoc and vice versa.
The instruction, issued late on March 29, is effective from midnight March 30 to April 15.
“In special cases when there is a need to transport passengers from local airports to Hanoi and HCM City and vice versa, airlines may ask the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s permission in each specific case,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the CAAV has asked Vietnamese airlines to refund, change itinerary and extend flight validity for affected passengers without collecting any extra fees.
The ministry also asked airlines to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health’s regulations on the isolation of foreign flight crews and mandatory electronic health declarations by passengers before boarding, as well as other preventive measures.
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive to fight COVID-19.
From March 28, the carrier will cut its 35 domestic routes to eight with about 10 per cent of total seats compared to normal plans. It will also help affected passengers change flights and itinerary or have their tickets refunded.
Crew members on all of its flights will be equipped with protective gears and tested for COVID-19.
Earlier on March 19, Vietnam Airlines suspended international flights until April 30.
Following Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways has announced it will reduce passenger transport services.
From March 28 to April 15, Bamboo Airways decided to make temporary adjustments for both regular flights and charter flights, including reducing the frequency of domestic flights and applying stringent medical standards on all flights.
The airline will suspend charter flights from abroad during the next two weeks. One-way flights departing Vietnam (the return flight being empty) may still be considered with authorities’ permission./.