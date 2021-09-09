COVID-19 forces SMEs to embark on digital transformation
VCCI Vice Chairman Hoang Quang Phong speaks at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Digital transformation is significant to Vietnamese small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, heard a workshop on September 9.
Jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Vietnam, and Elite Technology JSC, the online event brought together 300 enterprises nationwide.
It aims to help domestic SMEs draw up digital transformation frameworks, seek suitable solutions and optimise cutting-edge technologies to successfully embark on digital transformation.
The workshop is also expected to raise their competitiveness to join global value chains, adapt to the new situation and develop sustainably.
VCCI Vice Chairman Hoang Quang Phong pointed out barriers to local SMEs in digital transformation regarding digital skills and capacity, IT infrastructure, and digital mindset.
He suggested them speed up digitalisation, focusing on personnel training, develop new products and services to meet market demand, closely cooperate with partners, and work to improve their competitiveness.
According to a survey conducted by the VCCI, more than 87 percent of the 10,000 interviewed firms said they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SMEs that accounted for 98 percent have been hardest hit due to limitations in workforce and market. Most of them have seen their revenue dropped from 50-90 percent, and many have to scale down or suspend their operations.
Therefore, the participants said, to maintain their operations and move forward, they need to seek new ways and speed up digitalisation./.