COVID-19: Four imported cases reported on March 28 morning
Four imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am March 28, who were put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.
A medical worker gets health check before vaccination (Photo VNA)
Two of the new patients entered through the Moc Bai international border gate and are being quarantined in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh. The other two were Filipino specialists who arrived at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi.
The national count increased to 2,590, of which 1,603 cases were domestic infections.
Meanwhile, 2,308 COVID-19 patients have been given the all clear by now, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 30 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 38 twice and 57 thrice.
A total of 44,833 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 483 at hospitals, 18,412 at concentrated facilities and 25,938 at their accommodations.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, an additional 278 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots, bringing the total number of people having got the shots to 44,278. Vaccination work is underway from March 8 to 27 in 19 provinces and centrally-run cities./.
