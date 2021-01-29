COVID-19: Localities receive training in use of entry management software
The Ministry of Health on January 28 provided training to the 63 provincial-level localities nationwide on the application of a software managing people entering Vietnam.
A representative of the software developer gives an introduction of the entry management software (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Viewed as highly important for COVID-19 prevention and control, the software helps manage people entering Vietnam from when they fill in health declarations to the time they are under quarantine or exit the country.
It helps intensify the monitoring of those in quarantine by conducting random checks via an automated phone system. It also assists the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in knowing their movements in Vietnam.
After filling in health declarations, each person entering the country will be given an access code and QR code. While the access code is for updating their information on the Vietnam Health Declaration app on smartphones, the QR code can be used at ports of entry and quarantine facilities or shown to authorities.
As of the morning of January 29, Vietnam’s COVID-19 tally stood at 1,651, including 786 cases of community transmission. Some 1,430 patients have recovered while the number of fatalities is still at 35./.