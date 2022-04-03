Health COVID-19 – a turbo boost to advance digitalisation in health sector Though digital transformation has taken in the Vietnamese health sector for years, COVID-19 pandemic sparked a technological revolution in healthcare system across the nation that might otherwise have taken tens of years.

Health COVID-19: Over 117,500 patients given all-clear on April 7 A total 117,503 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 7, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,395,066, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health WHO urges changes for human health and planet The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam held an online seminar on April 7, calling for changes for the health of both humans and the planet.

Health COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12 to arrive this weekend The first nearly one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 12, financed by the Australian government, are expected to arrive in Vietnam on April 9.