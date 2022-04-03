COVID-19: New cases on April 3 continue to decrease
A health worker prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to drop with 50,730 cases recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 2 to 4pm April 3, including 3 imported cases, down 14,886 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 6,304 cases.
The national tally reached 9,818,328.
A total 74,608 patients were given the all-clear during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,785,145.
An additional 37 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,600.
The country had injected 206,525,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.