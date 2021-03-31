A volunteer joins the human trial of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nine new cases of COVID-19, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad, were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 31, according to the Health Minister.

Among the new cases, three entered the country via the Moc Bai international border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh. They tested positive while in quarantine.



Three others were among passengers on a flight from the Philippines that landed in Can Tho airport, while the remaining three returned from Japan on a flight landing in Da Nang.

The national count now reaches 2,603, with 1,603 domestic infections.



The number of recovered patients is 2,359, while the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 18 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 15 twice and 37 thrice.

A total 37,008 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 506 at hospitals, 19,093 in concentrated facilities and 17,409 at their accommodation./.