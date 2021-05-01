Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the past 12 hours to 6am May 1, according to the Health Ministry.

The national count remained at 2,928, with 1,584 domestically-infected cases.

A total 37,249 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.

Meanwhile, 2,516 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients under treatment, 13 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.



An additional 3,420 people received shots of COVID-19 vaccine on April 30, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 509,855, most of whom work at the frontline in the pandemic fight.



After locally-infected cases were detected in late April, localities around the country are tightening epidemic prevention measures.

Tests on Indian experts quarantined in a hotel in the northern province of Yen Bai and a staff member at the hotel, who contracted COVID-19, showed they were infected with the virus variant B.1.617.2 now spreading in India.

The Health Ministry urges all people to strictly follow the 5K motto: Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tap trung (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (Making health declaration), so as to contain the pandemic./.





