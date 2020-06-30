COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days
A COVID-19 patient is treated at Ho Chi Minh City's Cho Ray Hospital (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has gone through 75 consecutive days without no new COVID-19 cases recorded in the community on June 30 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the total 355 infections, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
At present, 9,877 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities, and homes.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 335 patients have given all-clear and there is no death.
Twenty patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. One tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three tested negative at least twice./.