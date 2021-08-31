In Singapore (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has still developing complicatedly in Southeast Asia.



Singapore logged a six-week high of 156 community infections on August 31.

With 80 percent of its population vaccinated as of August 29, Singapore’s progress in vaccination was in stark contrast to its neighbouring countries which are battling with Delta variant.



The same day, the Thai Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) confirmed 14,666 new cases and 190 deaths, bringing the respective total to 1,204,729 and 11,589.



About 11 percent of its 69 million population have so far been fully inoculated. Thailand set the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its population by the end of this year.



In the Philippines, the Ministry of Health reported an additional 13,827 cases and 118 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total infections to 1,989,857 and fatalities to 33,448.



With a population of 110 million people, the Philippines conducted testing for over 17.5 million people since the pandemic outbreak in January 2020./.